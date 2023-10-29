Damian Willemese 8/10 Solid under the high ball and looked lively with ball in hand. It was the type of performance that the Boks needed from their fullback with all the high kicks raining down the Springboks half. Kurley-Lee Arendse 8

Had a great chance to score early in the second half which he knocked on, while missed a crucial tackle in the lead up to the All Blacks’ try. Other than that he was simply outstanding on attack and defence. Jesse Kriel 8 What a tournament for the outside centre after being put in the spotlight following the injury to Lukhanyo Am. Tackled his heart out and made metres with the limited opportunities he had on attack.

Damian de Allende 8

Got skinned for the All Blacks’ try, but directed the Springboks’ defensive effortlessly as he patrolled the vacuum like a soldier. Had to scrum at flank when Boks went down to 14 men. Cheslin Kolbe 7 Loses a point for the yellow card, but it probably saved a try that would have seen it all end it tears for the Springboks. Played his part on defence and with ball in hand.

Handre Pollard 8 If there is a flyhalf you want with you in the trenches it’s that man Pollard. Flawless off the kicking tee despite hitting the post and worked his socks off on defence. Also showed a few good touches on attack. Faf de Klerk 9

This guy, in his South African underpants, is a big-match player. He still found the energy to make a late charge down which kept the All Blacks in their half despite being the only scrumhalf in the 23. His box kicks were superb. Duane Vermeulen 8 The Springboks’ legend played his last match in the green and gold produced a vintage performance of power. Vermeulen will go down as the best ever No 8 this country has produced.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 10 This Bok soldier produced one of the all-time great performances in a Rugby World Cup final. He made almost 30 tackles - yes 30 - with most of them stinging hits. Also carried with lot’s of verve and aggression. Siya Kolisi 7

The captain was sent to the bin for a high tackle, but went deep in the game and threw his body around the park. Kolisi Could have done better when he made a top break down the right flank in the second half. Franco Mostert 7 Another workmanlike performance from South Africa’s ace lock. The guy emptied the tank with some brutal hits and was a willing carrier. It didn’t all go the Boks’ way in the lineout though.

Eben Etzebeth 8 The world’s best player is surely carrying some sort of niggle, but Etzebeth has played through the pain over the last few weeks to help secure the Springboks the title. Can go to war with guy.

Frans Malherbe 8 The big man never took a step back in any of the Springboks’ scrums despite having to play the majority of his time on the field with a flank posing as a hooker. His tackle count was again off the charts for a prop.

Bongi Mbonambi N/A A second Rugby World Cup final where he has left the field early because of injury. Won’t take the shine off Mbonambi’s heroics in the tournament though. Steven Kitshoff 8

Kitshoff also had to stand strong in the scrums in absence of Mbonambi and did so. Got through a lot of work. Bench: Deon Fourie 7

His lineout throwing was off, but slowed down plenty of ball at the breakdown. Ox Nche 7 The cake man wasn’t at his powerful best in the scrums, but stood firm and carried like beast.

Trevor Nyakane 7 Had to stand his ground in that last scrum for the Boks to get the match over the line. Jean Kleyn 7

Brought the physicality when he came on. RG Snyman 8 This guy is just an unbelievable weapon to have on the bench. His skill for a big man is unmatched.

Kwagga Smith 9 This guy is huge for the Boks when it comes to fight. Ripped a few crucial balls and secured the ball on attack. Jasper Wiese 7

Came on in the last couple of minutes and threw his body around. Willie le Roux 7 Brought a touch of calmness at the end. Was that his final match in a Bok jersey?