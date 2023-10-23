Of course salads don’t win scrums, but will Woolies cake do the trick for Ox Nché?

For Springbok supporters Retshegofaditswe 'Tshego' Nché, also affectionately known as Ox Nché, was a godsend on Saturday night during the final minutes of the South Africa versus England semi-final Rugby World Cup game. One of the world’s most revered scrummagers, Ox literally put his back into it to help secure the team’s 16-15 victory over England.

To show their appreciation for the hard work he’s put in, Woolies has offered him a year's supply of chocolate cake. Taking to X, the retailer shared a photo of Nché eating a piece of chocolate cake alongside a blackboard with the line, “Salads don’t win scrums.”

Dear Ox, please reach out to us for a year's supply of chocolate cake.



After last night, it’s a South African priority 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/VuhytRZ8vs — Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) October 22, 2023 It didn’t take long for the jokes to filter in, because as a nation, you know we don’t need much to get us laughing, especially when it comes to the sky-high price of eggs. Oh, and let’s not forget making fun of England’s defeat.

"Ox is the most destructive loosehead in the world - a silent assassin," said SuperSport analyst and former Springbok coach Nick Mallett. There’s no doubt fans will be keeping a close eye on “His Oxcellency” when South Africa come face to face with the All Black’s in this weekend’s final.