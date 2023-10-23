Of course salads don’t win scrums, but will Woolies cake do the trick for Ox Nché?

For Springbok supporters Retshegofaditswe 'Tshego' Nché, also affectionately known as Ox Nché, was a godsend on Saturday night during the final minutes of the South Africa versus England semi-final Rugby World Cup game.
One of the world’s most revered scrummagers, Ox literally put his back into it to help secure the team’s 16-15 victory over England.
To show their appreciation for the hard work he’s put in, Woolies has offered him a year's supply of chocolate cake.
Taking to X, the retailer shared a photo of Nché eating a piece of chocolate cake alongside a blackboard with the line, “Salads don’t win scrums.”
It didn’t take long for the jokes to filter in, because as a nation, you know we don’t need much to get us laughing, especially when it comes to the sky-high price of eggs. Oh, and let’s not forget making fun of England’s defeat.
Since Saturday’s game, Nché has been compared to “a human wrecking ball.”
"Ox is the most destructive loosehead in the world - a silent assassin," said SuperSport analyst and former Springbok coach Nick Mallett.
There’s no doubt fans will be keeping a close eye on “His Oxcellency” when South Africa come face to face with the All Black’s in this weekend’s final.
Born in Bloemfontein, the 28-year-old’s position on the Springbok squad is prop. When not playing for the national team, Nché is putting his weight behind the Sharks.
