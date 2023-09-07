SABC’s agreement with MultiChoice to broadcast Rugby World Cup excludes over 3 million households

The SABC’s agreement with MultiChoice to broadcast the Rugby World Cup will leave over 3 million South African households unable to watch the tournament. After failing to reach middle ground, and after the intervention of sports minister Zizi Kodwa, the SABC was able to secure the rights to broadcast the tournament, and they will be showing a total of 16 games.

The SABC can confirm that the Corporation has in principle concluded an agreement with MultiChoice to broadcast all the Springbok games. A total of 16 games will be broadcasted on the SABC channels.



However, there's a catch. According to the national broadcaster, those who use the Open View HD platform will not be able to watch the Springboks attempt to defend their title. "This agreement will unfortunately exclude OVHD (eMedia) platform because of the restrictive conditions that MultiChoice is placing on the sub-licensing agreement for the Free-to-Air rights for the RWC 2023," the SABC said in a statement on Thursday.

“This condition cuts off approximately 3.2 million South African households. “The SABC regrets this irrational decision by MultiChoice, especially in light of Minister Zizi Kodwa’s emphasis that ‘rugby plays a critical role in nation building and social cohesion’. “The SABC hopes that in the interest of nation building and social cohesion, MultiChoice will remove this restrictive condition to enable all South Africans to get behind the Boks.”