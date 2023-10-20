Shots fired … England’s Mike Tindall feels ‘France were better team by country mile’ against Springboks

While the Springboks were widely praised for their perseverance in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final victory over hosts France, there were still those who didn’t see the game in quite the same light. One such person was former England international Mike Tindall. Of course, Tindall famously said before the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup in 2019 - it would be a disgrace if they won it.

It’s no surprise then that Tindall was less than pleased when the Springboks came away victorious against the French over the weekend, to set-up a semi-final clash with England - in a repeat of the 2019 final. Despite the many positives from the Springboks’ win, like the incredible character they displayed, Tindall still seemed a bit sour from four years ago.

‘Wanted France to get where they deserve to be’ “I was more emotional about that game than the English game. I just so wanted France to get where they deserve to be,” he said on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast. “They deserved to win that game; they were the better team by an absolute country mile.

“South Africa missed 43 tackles, they had to make 153, they lost on every stat across the board, but they had three snapshots from box-kicks not dealt with properly. “They didn’t create anything, yet that is what South Africa do in World Cups. If you go back to 2019, I said: ‘It would be a disgrace if South Africa won the World Cup,’ and they won it.” Though statistics may not necessarily reveal the true complexion of a contest, Tindall was sure to double down on quoting stats that backed up his less than objective opinion.

“If you go through everything, France had more metres, defenders beaten – France beat 43 compared to 12 – and clean breaks. “They should have won that game. That first 20 minutes was breathless, and it could have been 14-0, but suddenly it’s 7-7.” In a final dig at the Siya Kolisi-led Springboks, who apparently ‘had one good game in 2019’, Tindall believed England could spring a surprise on the South Africans on Saturday.

England can spring a surprise “There’s only one game, it’s 80 minutes, and it only takes a few decisions (to go your way).