According to reports, it is “highly unlikely” that the investigation into the incident will be concluded any time before the final. The controversy erupted after last Saturday’s Rugby World Cup semi-final — won 16-15 by the Springboks — when England’s Curry alleged he had been called a “white c**t” by Mbonambi. In audio, Curry can be heard saying to referee Ben O’Keeffe, “Sir, Sir, if their hooker calls me a white c**t, what do I do?”

On Wednesday, IOL Sport reported that in a major plot twist, the alleged racism incident stems from a heated Test match in November 2022 between the two teams. World Rugby's chief communications officer Dominic Rumbles confirmed at a press briefing on Tuesday that the investigation into Bongi Mbomambi is still ongoing and that they don’t have a set time when it must be concluded. Also on Wednesday, Curry’s club Sale Sharks released a statement condemning the abuse the loose forward was receiving on social media.

Sale Sharks’ owners, players, coaches and staff are absolutely appalled by the nature and level of disgusting abuse directed at Tom Curry and his family in relation to an incident in the England v South Africa World Cup semi-final.



"Everyone at the club stands fully and proudly behind Tom and we look forward to welcoming him back to Carrington."