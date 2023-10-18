Springboks flyhalf Handre Pollard on Wednesday revealed his moment of inspiration, just before he kicked the match-winning penalty against France in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final over the weekend. With South Africa 26-25 ahead, Pollard nailed a penalty inside his own half in the 69th minute which would prove to be the winning kick.

While Pollard has been talked up this tournament primarily for his goal-kicking ability, the flyhalf said he was still deliberating about going for posts with the distance of the penalty over 50m when skipper Bongi Mbonambi shouted some words of inspiration. Pollard explained the situation in an interview with SuperSport, posted on their Instagram profile.

This kinda sums up Bongi Mbonambi.



Willie le Roux seems to be calling for chase on the final Pollard penalty.



Bongi: "For South Africa, for South Africa." pic.twitter.com/0W7twB32Eh — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) October 18, 2023 ‘We will still discussing it when Bongi screamed in my ear’ “We were still sort of discussing it, whether we were going to take it because it was a long way out and the circumstances of the game. The next thing Bongi Mbonambi walks to the ref and tells him we’re taking the shot and then he screams in my hear - This is for South Africa,” said Pollard. “I looked at Bongi and said alright. It’s great to have your teammates backing you like that. It gives you a lot of confidence as a kicker.”

Starting number 10 Manie Libbok had a good night from the kicking tee, converting two of his three conversions before Pollard was introduced in the 45th minute. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SuperSport (@supersporttv)