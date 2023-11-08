WATCH: Crazed fan strikes again - this time it’s Manie Libbok in the firing line

The Springboks trophy tour in East London over the weekend was definitely one for the books, especially for Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok. The Springbok captain was caught off guard when an overzealous fan rushed him outside the tour bus and attempted to plant a kiss on the lips. Luckily, a quick-thinking Kolisi gently pushed her away.

Libbok, on the other hand, wasn’t that lucky. A video has surfaced on TikTok of the same fan jumping up against the fly-half, grabbing his shoulders and kissing him on the cheek. Captioning the post, “They ain’t coming back”, TikToker alu.rish’s video gained 15.1K likes and more than 700 comments.

Some even questioned the team’s security and the issue of crowd control. “Police failed to protect our Springboks!! No man, what behaviour is this?” commented one online user. “Mos this auntie was on a spree of kissing??,” joked another.