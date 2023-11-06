WATCH: ‘Unacceptable behaviour’ - woman tries to kiss Siya Kolisi during East London trophy tour

We’ve heard many women say that if they could date any of the Springboks, it would be Siya Kolisi. But this woman clearly wanted more than just a date from the South African rugby team’s captain.

On Sunday afternoon, a video of a woman trying to kiss Kolisi surfaced and soon went viral. The Bokke, who have been doing their celebratory Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour since they got back from France, ended their tour in East London. As in the other cities - Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban - the rugby champs were welcomed by thousands of fans who lined the streets to catch a glimpse of their heroes as they made their way through various areas.

The tour ended at the city hall where, as he got off the bus, a woman ran up to Kolisi and almost jumped on top of him to try and plant a kiss on him. In the video clip, that has been plastered all over X, one can clearly see the captain push her away as soon as she got close to him. The police escorts quickly stepped in and pulled her away from him. Many X users responded and reposted the video, with some people finding it amusing while many considered it harassment.

A few brought his wife Rachel Kolisi into it. @odedanilo posted the video that has been viewed almost 850K times, saying: “Rachel & Siya are going through a lot on this tour ok.”

Rachel & Siya are going through a lot on this tour ok 😭 pic.twitter.com/AnaIDIu7SG — Danilo (@odedanilo) November 5, 2023 @LeratoN_ responded to the clip, adding: “Its harassment. Because it was gonna be harassment if Siya tried to kiss her.” “Unacceptable behaviour!!!!!” commented @Yolokazi_chagi.

“She almost kissed Siya 😂😂 Rachel is gonna have a heart attack,” posted @Am_Blujay. She almost kissed Siya 😂😂 Rachel is gonna have a heart attack pic.twitter.com/lQCy85OVGy — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) November 5, 2023

@HerNameIsVero tweeted: “Respect people's Marriages.. nah respect people generally because what in the sexual harassment is this?” Actor Siv Ngesi posted the video to his Instagram account with the caption: “She lucky Rachel wasn’t there! #disgusting.”