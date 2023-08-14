LOOK: Siya Kolisi shares cute throwback on 7th wedding anniversary with Rachel

We love to see it! Mzansi is swooning over Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who shared a cute throwback image of the couple on their seventh wedding anniversary. Showing off a younger version of himself and Rachel, followed by a wedding picture, Siya captioned his post with a quirky line that reads: “Doom can do wonders 😂 happy 7 years anniversary @rachelkolisi ❤️First pic is the day I asked her out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi) The couple, who faced rocky patches together, are proof that love conquers all. In July, Siya paid tribute to Rachel in a special conversation with Siv Ngesi. Siya said that Rachel has been his rock, supporting him through challenging times and believing in his potential. He also recounted how Rachel stood by him when he was not in a good place, taking in two other children and helping him create a family.

He said: “I wanted a family, I longed for a family. She got pregnant and before Nick was born we found my brother and sister. “She took in two other kids who couldn’t speak a word of English and I was not in a good place. I was living like I had no family. She stayed with me,” recounted Siya. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siv Ngesi (@sivngesi) Siya emphasised that Rachel always believed in his potential, even during his lowest moments.

Siya will lead the 33 player Bok squad to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup this month. Friends of the couple shared in the love on Instagram when they reacted to Siya’s anniversary post. drdarrengreen wrote: “Blessings brother @siyakolisi – when you got GAME there’s no resistance 🤠 … Here’s to many more incredible memories @siyakolisi @rachelkolisi. Thanks for the daily sacrifices you make 🙏🏼”