Rachel and Siya Kolisi are one of Mzansi’s most adorable couples. The two are often teasing each other, but this time Siya’s attempt at poking fun at his wife backfired.

The couple recently visited the adidas headquarters in Germany where they got to not only tour the facility but share Siya’s story and the work the Kolisi Foundation. As usual, the lovebirds took time out to have a bit of fun. The Springbok captain took to Instagram to share pictures of the two of them. The post is captioned: “Life is so much better with you @rachelkolisi. @adidasrugby and @therugbyguy what do you rate the goose? @rachelkolisi or me?”

One of the images in the slides shows Siya holding Rachel’s hand and lovingly looking into her eyes while another shows them out on a bike ride. However, the images that have us tickled are shots capturing each of them doing “the goose” step. This is what he refers to when he asks “@adidasrugby and @therugbyguy what do you rate the goose? @rachelkolisi or me?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi) While we’re pretty sure he was expecting the answer to be him, this is what @therugbyguy, Jarryd Harris, said: “Hard to tell from pics but if I had to rate them I would go with … “Rachel: 8/10 – Wonderful head movement. “Siya: 6.5/10 – Needed to be more explosive.”

Rachel clearly being the winner of that challenge. She took to her Instagram page and posted a series of images from their visit to the headquarters captioned, “We were so privileged to spend three days at the @adidas HQ in Germany last week. There are 6 000 staff members that work at HQ, from all over the world. We were taken on a tour of some of the campus and if there’s one thing I took away it was INNOVATION, in everything that they do. “What an honour to be partnered with such a world-class brand, who are so passionate and so committed. Also incredibly grateful they welcomed hearing and learning more about the @kolisi_foundation. Thank you @adidasza @3stripeskate and @howiekahn78 for making this possible!”