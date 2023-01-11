LOOK: Rachel Kolisi cuts her hair for the first time in 18 years - and alludes to their big move to France

Coco Chanel once said, “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.” This can’t be truer for Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s wife, Rachel Kolisi.

Last week the 31-year-old rugby player announced that he would be joining French club Racing 92 after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, which will be hosted by France. This, of course, means that the Kolisi family who currently reside in Durban will be making the move to France as well. On Tuesday Rachel took to Instagram to share that she has taken a major step and given her hair the chop for the first time in 18 years.

In the post, she shows off her new look as well as a short video clip of the hairstylist cutting her hair from waist length to just below her shoulders. That’s quite a dramatic change. She captioned the post: “When everything else is changing what’s 1 more? I would never let anyone else except @howehair do this to my hair! 18 years since I cut it this short! (Obviously not a fan of change)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) It’s no secret that the Sharks player is a dedicated dad and loving husband. In a statement released via his social media, Kolisi said the prospect of spending more time with his family is what made the transfer to Racing 92 more appealing. “The move to Racing 92 will enable me to spend more time with my family, which is something I have longed for, and this prospect certainly played a significant part in my decision-making,” read the statement by Kolisi.