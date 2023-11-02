Damian Willemse has no intention of stopping the celebrations any time soon, that is if his Instagram posts are anything to go by. The Rugby World Cup-winning fullback has not been spotted in anything but his match gear, despite the final against the All Blacks taking place several days ago now.

In a number of social media posts, the 25-year-old can be seen living it up in his full Springboks gear. That includes videos of him at the drivers wheel of a bus, right to his posterior exposed which reveals a tattoo of the Webb Ellis Cup with the years 2019 and 2023 printed below. And who can blame the double Rugby World Cup winner? All that hard work to not only make the Springbok team, but to maintain his place for two World Cups is nothing short of phenomenal - much like the majority of his teammates. In the video titled “BackToBack”, Willemse showed off the new ink on his left bum cheek.

Trophy shoot In another video, Willemse can be seen, in his full kit once more, during a photo shoot with the trophy.

In the bus clip, Willemse is celebrating to music while holding his winners' medal and looking out over the steering wheel.

😂 Damian Willemse’s Instagram just keeps on delivering. pic.twitter.com/aTUIq6b1SX — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) November 1, 2023 But perhaps the best video of the lot, is the one captioned “scrum training with @ox_nche” where he packs down alongside his teammate Ox Nche in a mock scrum in a hotel dining area.

Another contender for best video, however, sees Willemse re-enact the moment he gathered the ball in his own 22 and famously call for a scrum - in a call seldom seen before on a rugby pitch, never mind a Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash against the host nation. Both videos were combined in this post below.