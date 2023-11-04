The Garden Court uMhlanga was a buzz of activity on Saturday morning as thousands of Durbanites lined up to meet the Springboks .

After landing at the King Shaka International Airport early Saturday morning, the team made their way to the hotel and were greeted by throngs of adoring fans all dressed in green and yellow.

Fans sang and cheered on the team as they alighted from one bus and onto another to get going on the tour.

Despite the excitement, many fans were left disappointed that captain Siya Kolisi is not accompanying the team as he reportedly has a family wedding to attend.

Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube, was at the hotel to greet the team.