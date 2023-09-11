Springboks captain Siya Kolisi was emphatic in his response when flyhalf Manie Libbok was criticised for missing three out of his five kicks at goal during their 18-3 Rugby World Cup win over Scotland in Marseille on Sunday. Libbok won the Player of the Match award with some moments of individual brilliance, including a no-look kick which led to his side’s final try which sealed the contest against Scotland.

Yet, there were still lingering questions about Libbok’s kicking for goal after scrumhalf Faf de Klerk took over the duty late in the match. “From a players point of view, this question gets asked quite a lot. We play as a team and sometimes you’re not good at one thing on the day,” said Kolisi.

‘General among us’ “But the way he attacks and takes control of the team, he is a general among us. People forget that, and remember the [other] stuff. Faf can kick, Cheslin [Kolbe] can kick. There’s a lot of guys we can call upon. If someone is lacking somewhere, somebody else takes over.” Kolisi went on to explain that parts of his own game don’t always fire on all cylinders which is when he calls on his teammates.