WATCH: Rassie Erasmus brought to tears by epic welcome as thousands of South Africans turn up for Springboks

SA Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus looked overwhelmed and was brought to tears on his arrival at OR Tambo International, as the Springboks were greeted by a rousing, yet moving reception in Johannesburg on Tuesday. With a massive crowd having gathered at the airport hours before the victorious Rugby World Cup Springbok team had even landed, the atmosphere reached a crescendo as the Springboks walked through international arrivals.

The Springboks’ team, with captain Siya Kolisi leading from the front and wearing a South African flag around his neck, could be seen interacting with the crowd, while each player had an opportunity to hoist the Webb Ellis trophy on arrival. However, it was noticeable that Erasmus decided not to lift the trophy for the crowd, rather passing it along. He was maybe just too emotional.

Tears! Rassie Erasmus overcome with emotion as South Africa welcome the Springboks back home.#RWCFinal #RWC2023 @IOLNews



📽️ @FreemanZAR pic.twitter.com/miVPuLyyQn — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) October 31, 2023 ‘Chants of Rassie’ But the moment that captured the hearts of South Africa, with the crowd chanting “RASSIE RASSIE RASSIE!” as Erasmus made his way through the crowd. South African flags could be seen waving all across the crowd, as well as a sea of Springbok supporter jerseys. Fans were also fenced off to allow the Springbok team easy passage in the arrivals hall.