WATCH: Siya Kolisi’s head boy antics has Mzansi in stitches

One thing about Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, he will find the funny in everything. Minutes after beating France in a nail-biting quarter-final, Kolisi gave a rousing speech at the press conference.

"The French have been building for four years and knew it was going to take something special,“ he said in response to South Africa beating their French counterparts 29-28. But what got Mzansi fans spilling their beers was his entrance into the conference. Still elated from the high of their win, he casually walked to the podium, sat down and pulled a naughty school boy expression before waving his hand, saying, “Bonjour.”

A classic Kolisi move, his comedic timing was the perfect gloat in response to the French getting their rears kicked. Siya Kolisi is the perfect head boy for an unserious nation like ours 😭🤣 https://t.co/HaDy9Vz7sa — LLBokkie (manie apologist) 💛💚 (@seegsfornow) October 16, 2023

Springbok fans couldn’t get enough of it, and one X user commented: “Siya Kolisi is the perfect head boy for an unserious nation like ours.” The clip which was originally posted on TikTok by RugbyPass, was later reshared on X. Knowing exactly that our national treasure threw out a thinly-veiled dig at France, Lady T said, “I swear! I’ve watched this clip so many times😭 they dared him to go in and 'molweni’ those folks and it’s loaded with ‘we beat you guys kanene imbi shem.’”

One X user even made reference to the gwinya-croissants memes currently doing the rounds on social media, joking: "It’s loaded with gwinya>croissants.“ 😭😭😭 it’s loaded with gwinya>croissants 😭 — LLBokkie (manie apologist) 💛💚 (@seegsfornow) October 17, 2023