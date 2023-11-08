WATCH: Video of Ox Nché sweeping Motshidisi Mohono off her feet goes viral

Many women dream about being swept off their feet by a big strong man. When Super Sports presenter Motshidisi Mohono stepped onto the red carpet at the Rugby World Cup Awards, little did she know that she going to be the lucky lady.

While she was interviewing former Springbok Bryan Habana Mohono, Mohono did not know that she was in for a big surprise. A video shared by Super Sport Rugby of the sports presenter being swooped up by Springbok scrummager Ox Nché has now gone viral. The video shows Mohono interviewing players when Nché unexpectedly sneaks up behind her and scoops her off her feet.

After holding her for a short period, her gently puts her back down and proceeds to give her a big hug. While she tries to compose herself, she asks him if he’s had cake. “Cheesecake on me! Cheesecake caramel I’m in” she tells Nché as he walks away.

The video posted on X, captioned: "When Ox met Mots 😂 We had to put on the action replay just to see that reaction from @MotshidisiM again! The World Rugby Awards were not short of entertainment 😆" has been viewed 5.5 million times.



We had to put on the action replay just to see that reaction from @MotshidisiM again!



The World Rugby Awards were not short of entertainment 😆 pic.twitter.com/RGuyzRxrEN — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 7, 2023

X users were quick to rush into the comments section to share their thoughts on the clip. Some users are hoping that there might be something between the two. @She_giwu commented: “No guys we deserve a national wedding 🥺🔥”