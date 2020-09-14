Blitzboks celebrate Covid19-shortened World Series with silverware
CAPE TOWN - Receiving their 2019/20 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series silver medals has given the Springbok Sevens team some closure and finality on the Covid-19 affected season, says coach Neil Powell.
The Springbok Sevens team were officially handed their silver medals for the 2019/20 season by SA Rugby deputy President Francois Davids on Monday.
According to Powell, they can now start looking toward their next goals – the 2021 series and the Tokyo Olympics, after the 2019/2020 World Series was suspended with six of the 10 tournaments completed.
Powell said the second place finish reflects on the good work done by the squad during the season, which saw them winning the Dubai and Los Angeles events and finish runners-up in Cape Town and Sydney.
“The pleasing part is that it shows that some of our planning – with the postponed Olympics in Tokyo as the end goal – was successful and can be copied when we do it all over again for the 2021 Games,” said Powell.
“The physical medal around the neck also gives the players the comfort that their hard work was not for nothing.
“The tournament wins in Dubai and especially Los Angeles were remarkable and even the two final defeats, in Cape Town and Sydney, hinged on one or two plays only.
“I also have to congratulate our management, who was part of the planning and execution, as it remains a team effort from all involved.”
Selected stats from 2020:
Most points scored: Selvyn Davids – 109
Most tries scored: Angelo Davids – 16
Most tackles made: Chris Dry and Stedman Gans – 44
Most number of runs: JC Pretorius – 53
