Blitzboks continue with strong start Dubai Sevens with win over Japan

Cape Town - The Springboks Sevens side continued their strong start on Day One of the Dubai Sevens with a 52-12 victory over Japan on Friday. The Blitzboks went into the opening tournament of the 2022 World Sevens Series as defending champions after claiming the top podium spot at both the Vancouver and Edmonton events.

In their second Pool C match, the South Africans ran in eight tries to win the game 52-12, having led 26-7 at half-time. Speedsters Siviwe Soyizwapi and Selvyn Davids bagged a brace of tries each, while Muller du Plessis, Christie Grobbelaar, Zain Davids and Shaun Williams all crossed the tryline. Earlier on Friday, the Blitzboks produced a clinical performance to secure a 28-7 win over Ireland.

Davids visited the opposition’s in-goal twice in the first half to give the Blitzboks a 14-0 lead early on, and two second-half tries by Ronald Brown helped Neil Powell’s men to victory as they extended their unbeaten run, which started in Canada. Sean Cribbin grabbed a late try to hand Ireland their sole five-pointer. The Blitzboks will conclude their Day-One efforts against Great Britain at 2.40pm (SA time).

Point scorers in second match of Day One: SA 52 (26) Tries: Muller du Plessis, Siviwe Soyizwapi (2), Selvyn Davids (2), Zain Davids, Christie Grobbelaar, Shaun Williams

Conversions: Ronald Brown (5), Branco du Preez Japan 12 (7) Tries: Netani Vakayalia, Tomoya Yamamura