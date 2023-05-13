Blitzboks crash out of Toulouse Sevens after a mixed bag of results

Durban — The Blitzboks had a mixed bag on day two of the France Sevens in Toulouse when they lost in the Cup quarter-finals to Argentina after having done well to make it to the play-offs by beating the USA and Fiji. It was not a vintage display by the South Africans in the quarter-final — they showed little ambition with the ball and kicked too much. Argentina’s try-scoring machine Marcos Moneta scored a double in the 21-12 win to underline why he is rated as the best Sevens player in the world.

A consolation is that the Blitzboks scored the last two tries of the match. Earlier in the day, the Blitzboks were much better in well beating the fancied USA side to secure their place in the quarter-finals on Saturday. On Friday, the Boks had a terrible start when they were hammered by hosts France. They rebounded admirably in their second (and final game) of that day when they well beat defending champions Fiji, a game played in torrential rain.

The best performance of the weekend for the Blitzboks was their 24-7 defeat of the USA. The Americans had led 7-5 at half-time with Ronald Brown running 80 metres to score South Africa’s try in the first minute. The Blitzboks came out firing in the second half, scoring three unanswered tries through Christie Grobbelaar, Dewald Human and Shaun Williams.