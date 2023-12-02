Debutant Quewin Nortje scored a brace as the Blitzboks beat Canada 35-14 to record their second win of the Dubai Sevens The South Africans, who beat Samoa in their first outing earlier on Saturday, cruised to victory with a five-try demolition of the Canadians.

The Blitzboks next meet New Zealand in their final pool match at 6:34pm. Last season’s Dubai player of the final Shilton van Wyk got the South Africans underway with an opportunistic intercept try. Christie Grobbelaar and Selvyn Davids then added another two tries before the break to give the South Africans a 21-0 halftime lead.

Grobbelaar scoring in style 🦢



Kal Sager got a try back for Canada after the break, but it was SA U20 international Nortje who stole the show with two well-taken tries. In the other group game, New Zealand beat Samoa 14-12 following a wonderful break by Brady Rush before scoring the winner.