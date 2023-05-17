Blitzboks draw another difficult pool for London Sevens

Durban - It doesn’t get any easier for the Blitzboks as they transfer from Toulouse to London for the final leg of the World Sevens Series leaders because they have been drawn in another difficult pool. In last week’s France Sevens, the South Africans had Fii, the USA, and hosts France in their pool and his weekend they have champions New Zealand, as well as Great Britain and the USA once more.

The Blitzboks begin their Pool A fixtures at Twickenham on Saturday with a match against the British team, currently placed 10th in the overall standings. They are the up against a USA side that has generally had the better of them in recent tournaments although the Boks stunned them in Toulouse last week with one of their better performances of the season. The Blitzboks’ final pool game is against the Kiwis, who last week secured the World Series title for 2022-23 and will be looking to finish off the Series in style.

The London Sevens has only three pools because the fourth group of Uruguay, Kenya, Canada and Tonga will battle it out for core status next season. This makes the route to the quarter-finals a bit easier. The pool winners and runners-up, as well as the next two best third-placed teams from the three groups, will qualify for the quarter-finals on Sunday. SA fixtures, Saturday, 20 May:

12:07pm, v Great Britain 3:15pm, v USA 7:33pm, v New Zealand