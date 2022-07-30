Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Blitzboks ease into Commonwealth Games quarter-finals

FILE - Blitzboks’ Selvyn Davids was a try scorer against Scotland. Photo: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

The Springbok Sevens side finished top of Pool B at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham to ease into the quarter-finals.

The South Africans conceded just one try during the pool stages as they defeated Malaysia, Tonga and Scotland on Friday and Saturday.

While there were some plucky moments, Neil Powell's team did enough to overcome a few injury disruptions to cruise through to the final eight.

Against Scotland, the defending World Series champions secured a 34-0 victory after leading 10-0 at the break, with JC Pretorius and Selvyn Davids going over.

It was a top performance by South Africa, and try-hungry wing Angelo Davids shined again as he pocketed a hat trick of tries.

Point scorers (match 3)

South Africa - Tries: Selvyn Davids, JC Pretorius, Angelo Davids

@WynonaLouw

