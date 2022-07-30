Blitzboks ease into Commonwealth Games quarter-finals

The South Africans conceded just one try during the pool stages as they defeated Malaysia, Tonga and Scotland on Friday and Saturday.

The Springbok Sevens side finished top of Pool B at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham to ease into the quarter-finals.

While there were some plucky moments, Neil Powell's team did enough to overcome a few injury disruptions to cruise through to the final eight.

🙌 The Blitzboks were in splendid form to beat Scotland - courtesy of a hat-trick by Angelo Davids and a great kicking game - and top Pool B at @birminghamcg22.#BestOfUs @TeamSA2024 pic.twitter.com/kGHfJHKr1y — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) July 30, 2022

Against Scotland, the defending World Series champions secured a 34-0 victory after leading 10-0 at the break, with JC Pretorius and Selvyn Davids going over.

It was a top performance by South Africa, and try-hungry wing Angelo Davids shined again as he pocketed a hat trick of tries.