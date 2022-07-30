Blitzboks ease into Commonwealth Games quarter-finals

The Springbok Sevens side finished top of Pool B at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham to ease into the quarter-finals.
The South Africans conceded just one try during the pool stages as they defeated Malaysia, Tonga and Scotland on Friday and Saturday.
While there were some plucky moments, Neil Powell's team did enough to overcome a few injury disruptions to cruise through to the final eight.
🙌 The Blitzboks were in splendid form to beat Scotland - courtesy of a hat-trick by Angelo Davids and a great kicking game - and top Pool B at @birminghamcg22.#BestOfUs @TeamSA2024 pic.twitter.com/kGHfJHKr1y— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) July 30, 2022
Against Scotland, the defending World Series champions secured a 34-0 victory after leading 10-0 at the break, with JC Pretorius and Selvyn Davids going over.
It was a top performance by South Africa, and try-hungry wing Angelo Davids shined again as he pocketed a hat trick of tries.
Blitzboks looking to be ‘more clinical’ against Scotland at Commonwealth Games
Blitzboks rout Malaysia in Commonwealth Games opener
It’s all or nothing for the Blitzboks at the Commonwealth Games
Beefy Lions duo Carlu Sadie and Rohan Janse van Rensburg bolster Sharks’ bite
Rugby World Cup Sevens seedings announced
Is new Sevens knock-out format fair?
Upcoming major events expected to boost Cape’s tourism and hospitality sector
Point scorers (match 3)
South Africa - Tries: Selvyn Davids, JC Pretorius, Angelo Davids
@WynonaLouw