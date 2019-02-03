Kyle Brown snatched a narrow win for the Blitzboks. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

SYDNEY – The Blitzbokke beat Australia 12-10 to finish in fifth place at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens, in Sydney, Australia on Sunday. A last-minute try by Kyle Brown, playing in his 69th World Rugby Sevens tournament, allowed the South Africans to gain the win after Justin Geduld has dotted down in the first half for men in green and gold.

The Blitzboks held a slender 7-5 lead at the break after tries by John Porch and Geduld's converted try.

Nicholas Malouf put the Australians ahead after the break before Brown sealed matters to exact sweet revenge after the hosts had beaten the Blitzboks 29-21 in a group match a day earlier

Earlier in the day, the Blitzboks got eliminated from the main competition as they went down 26-5 to England int he quarterfinals. The South Africans followed this up with a 33-0 win over Spain to set up the playoff with the Australians.

The next leg of the sevens series will take place in Las Vegas, USA, from March 1-3.

Scorers:

South Africa 12 (7): Tries: Justin Geduld, Kyle Brown. Conversion: Geduld

Australia: 10 (5): Tries: John Porch, Nicholas Malouf.

African News Agency (ANA)