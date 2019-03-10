The Blitzboks have been playing some good rugby in Canda. Photo: Raghavan Venugopal/www.Photosport.nz

The Blitzboks secured stunning wins over Chile, Wales and the USA on Day One to secure a Cup quarter-final spot against Argentina at the Canada Sevens. It was a very different South Africa outfit to the inconsistent one that did duty in Las Vegas.

Many may have expected te Blitzboks to struggle against the current World Rugby Seven Series leaders, USA, after they had added to the Blitzboks' woes last week, but Neil Powell's young men couldn't have put up a better performance in the final Pool A game at BC Place.

JC Pretorius continued his stunning form when he opened the scoring with his fourth try of the day, before the USA hit back almost immediately through Carlin Isles, but the pass that put him away out wide was deemed forward.

Selvyn Davids continued to steal the circuit show with his skills when he gave a superb pass to allow Stedman Gans to go over for their second try and make it 14-0 at the break.

The USA pounced first in the second half when Steve Tomasin scored to make it a seven-point deficit, and a few minutes later, Pretorius broke through before shrugging off Isles' tackle and score the last try to seal the win at 19-7.

Earlier in the day, the Blitzboks schooled Chile 43-0 before beating Wales 19-10 to qualify for the quarter-finals with a game to spare. The Blitzboks will face Argentina in the Cup quarters at 8:08pm on Sunday.





IOL Sport