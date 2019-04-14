Impi Visser helped the Blitzboks come from behind to beat Samoa. Photo:

SINGAPORE - The Blitzboks beat Samoa 21-12 in their quarterfinal match at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens in Singapore on Sunday.



A brace of first-half tries by Melani Matavao had the Blitzbokke reeling 12-0 down, before Impi Visser put the South Africans on the scoreboard just before halftime (12-5).





However, second-half five-pointers by Justin Geduld and Selvyn Davids swung the match in favour of the Blitzbokke to allow them to take the match.



The Blitzboks will face the @USASevensRugby in the Cup semi final of @SgRugby7s at 09:50 SA Time. South Africa earned their place in the last 4 with a hard fought 21-12 win over @Samoa7s thanks to great defense and fitness. @CastleFreeSA @FNBSA @ASICS_ZA @ASICSRugby @wernerkok1 pic.twitter.com/YErBob61vf — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) April 14, 2019

The South African defence was far superior in the second half with Werner Kok putting in several crunching tackles to keep the Samoans at bay.





Later on Sunday, the South Africans will take on the USA in a semifinal match at 9:50am, while with the other last-four encounter will be contested between Fiji and England.



