Blitzboks rout Malaysia in Commonwealth Games opener

Cape Town — The Springbok Sevens side got off to a strong start at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with a 46-0 victory over Malaysia on Friday. In the build-up to the event, Blitzboks coach Neil Powell said that it was going to be “all or nothing” for him and his team given that the Games are a once-off spectacle that only come around once every four years.

The 46-0 result in the Pool B opener marked the first time ever that the two teams have met. The South Africans scored eight unanswered tries and held a comfortable 22-0 lead at the break after Angelo Davids dotted down twice, while Muller du Plessis and Selvyn Davids ran in a try a piece. Powell rang the changes in the second half, with regular skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi scoring after coming on, before fellow replacement Dewald Human added impact with one of his own.

Skipper for the match, Zain Davids, completed the scoring. South Africa next face Tonga at 9.48pm on Friday, before meeting Scotland in their final pool game at 1.18pm on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, the Springbok Women's Sevens side suffered a 36-0 defeat to Australia.

Point-scorers: South Africa 46 (22) — Tries: Angelo Davids (3), Muller du Plessis, Selvyn Davids, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Dewald Human, Zain Davids. Conversions: Ronald Brown (2), Human. Malaysia 0

