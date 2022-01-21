Blitzboks start Malaga Sevens on the right note after slow start against Scotland

Cape Town - The Blitzboks produced a strong second-half performances to win their first game of the Malaga Sevens against Scotland 27-7 on Friday. Scotland produced a superb first-half display, doing well to hold onto the ball and contesting well, and, while the BlitzBoks used their powerful defence as a weapon, the Scots managed to penetrate and go 7-0 up at halftime.

The South Africans also had trouble holding onto possession when they did have the ball and were paid for their ill-discipline when JC Pretorius was shown a yellow card. South Africa put up a much more characteristic display after the break and responded quickly with try through Zain Davids after some creativity and a stunning line from the burly forward . From there on, the World Series champions took complete control as they were much more clinical and challenged Scotland’s defence with ball in hand.

Selvyn Davids was next over the try line and made it a double shortly afterwards. Skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi grabbed the Blitzboks’ fourth but stayed down with a shoulder injury after grounding. Christie Grobbelaar ended things off with the South Africans’ fifth try.

That line is just *chef's kiss*#HSBC7s | #Spain7s | @Blitzboks pic.twitter.com/XpCh048zhR — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 21, 2022 The Blitzboks next face England in their second and final pool match on Saturday (kick-off 14:17).

South Africa were due to play Fiji later on Friday a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad forced the islanders to withdraw. Point scorers: South Africa - Tries: Zain Davids, Selvyn Davids (2), Siviwe Soyizwapi, Christie Grobbelaar. Conversion: Branco du Preez Yellow card: JC Pretorius