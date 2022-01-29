Blitzboks top group after narrow win over the United States
Cape Town — The Blitzboks beat the USA 24-19 to top their pool and secure a spot in the Cup quarter-finals of the Seville Sevens on Saturday.
The Springbok Sevens side produced a strong second half performance to hold off the USA after trailing 12-7 at half-time after a brace by USA captain Kevon Williams.
After Williams’ first try, Dewald Human went over to level the scores at 7-7 with the South Africans’ only try in the opening half. Williams grabbed his second on the stroke of half time to take the 12-7 lead.
After the break, Christie Grobbelaar opened the scoring to draw level with five minutes remaining. The Blitzboks got another five-pointer through Shaun Williams then scored an unconverted try for the Blitzboks, and his second pushed the score to 24-12.
USA speed merchant Perry Baker ran in the last try of the match, but the Blitzboks had done enough to record their 31st straight victory.
The Blitzboks will face Scotland on the quarter on Saturday night.
Earlier in the day, Neil Powell’s men defeated hosts Spain 33-12 after their opener against Samoa on Friday was cancelled.
South Africa — 24: Tries: Dewald Human, Christoffel Grobbelaar, Shaun Williams (2) Conversions: Branco du Preez, Selvyn Davids
USA — 19: Tries: Kevon Williams (2), Perry Baker Conversions: Stephen Tomasin, Stephen Tomasin
