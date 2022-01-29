Blitzboks top group after narrow win over the United States

The Springbok Sevens side produced a strong second half performance to hold off the USA after trailing 12-7 at half-time after a brace by USA captain Kevon Williams.

Cape Town — The Blitzboks beat the USA 24-19 to top their pool and secure a spot in the Cup quarter-finals of the Seville Sevens on Saturday.

After Williams’ first try, Dewald Human went over to level the scores at 7-7 with the South Africans’ only try in the opening half. Williams grabbed his second on the stroke of half time to take the 12-7 lead.

After the break, Christie Grobbelaar opened the scoring to draw level with five minutes remaining. The Blitzboks got another five-pointer through Shaun Williams then scored an unconverted try for the Blitzboks, and his second pushed the score to 24-12.

USA speed merchant Perry Baker ran in the last try of the match, but the Blitzboks had done enough to record their 31st straight victory.