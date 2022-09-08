Check out our Rugby World Cup Sevens Digimag featuring the Blitzboks, Springbok Women’s Sevens

Cape Town - It’s been 27 years since South Africa welcomed the global rugby family to these shores for a Rugby World Cup. Every South African will remember the iconic 1995 tournament and the effect it had on the Rainbow Nation, especially when Springbok captain Francois Pienaar lifted the William Webb Ellis trophy with former President Nelson Mandela alongside him in his No 6 Bok jersey.

This week South Africa, and the continent of Africa in fact, hosts the Rugby World Cup Sevens for the first time with Blitzbok skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi and Imbokodo co-captains Mathrin Simmers and Sizophila Solontsi hoping to emulate Pienaar at the DHL Stadium. There is a special place in my sporting heart for Sevens Rugby. Ever since I saw the “Pele” of Sevens, the Fijian maestro Waisale Serevi, mesmerise the crowds with his brilliant individual skills through to Jonah Lomu and Bobby Skinstad’s emergence at the Hong Kong Sevens have I been enamoured with the shorter form of the oval ball game. The emergence of the Blitzboks into world dominators over the years has only elevated my affection. And it's not just the Blitzboks skills and supreme stamina that has seen me follow them from George in the early years to the Cape Town Stadium, but rather their tremendous team spirit and culture that encapsulates the entire Mzansi.

Sevens, though, is not just about the on-field action. It is a weekend-long party that has fans ‘Hands, touchin' hands Reachin' out, touchin' me, touchin' you…’ to the tune of Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline. Over the years I - along with my family - have fully immersed myself in the fancy dress culture of the Sevens which has only added to the experience. (See photos alongside!) I am sure the Rugby World Cup Sevens will produce another spectacle of colour, sounds, and excellent rugby that will have you thoroughly entertained with the Blitzboks and Imbokodo hopefully going all the way!

