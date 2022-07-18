Full 40-team line-up for Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town confirmed

Cape Town — The line-up for one of the most exciting rugby events of the year is complete! The full 40-team line-up for the Rugby World Cup Sevens has been confirmed after the remaining eight tickets to the Cape Town event 'which takes place 9-11 September — were decided in Bucharest at the weekend.

The RWC Sevens Europe Qualifier, which took place at Stadionul National Arcul de Triumph on Saturday and Sunday, saw the 24 hopeful teams be trimmed down to eight men's and women's sides. The teams competed in a round of one-off knock-out matches, with the winners booking their places for the showpiece event. Spain, Ireland, England and Poland are the women's teams that gained entry to the World Cup, while Wales, Germany, Ireland and Portugal secured their pool spots in the men's draw.

Qualification to the first-ever Rugby World Cup Sevens to be hosted in Africa is now complete. The 24 teams to qualify for the men’s tournament are: South Africa, Argentina, England, Fiji, France, New Zealand, Scotland, USA, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Hong Kong, Korea, Australia, Samoa, Tonga, Chile, Uruguay, Canada, Jamaica, Germany, Ireland, Portugal and Wales. The 16 teams that will compete in the women’s tournament are: South Africa, Australia, France, New Zealand, USA, Madagascar, Japan, China, Fiji, Brazil, Colombia, Canada, England, Ireland, Poland and Spain.

