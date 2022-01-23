High five for Blitzboks after Selvyn Davids late show secures Malaga Sevens title

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens side won their fifth straight World Sevens Series tournament in dramatic fashion after defeating Argentina in the Cup final of the Malaga Sevens on Sunday. Argentina threw absolutely everything at the Sevens giants and started strongly and were first to score after some evasive brilliance by Rodrigo Isgro.

The South Americans proved to be a handful throughout the game and got close to scoring a second, but a forward pass prevented them from doing so. The Blitzboks got on the scoreboard when Selvyn Davids dotted down to take the score to 7-5 at the break. A turnover by Zain Davids set JC Pretorius up for their second try after the break, but Argentina scored two tries with one minute to go ahead.

Justin Geduld got the equaliser, and after a thrilling last few minutes, Selvyn Davids scored the winning try after the final whistle in one of the most epic Cup finals in Sevens history. The triumph also marked South Africa’s 29th straight win.