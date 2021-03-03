It’s back! Cape Town to bring curtain down on 2021 World Rugby Sevens Series

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - The popular Cape Town Sevens will be the final leg of a revamped and shortened World Rugby Sevens Series in 2021. The South African leg of the series will return to the iconic Cape Town Stadium from December 10-12 after a Covid-enforced absence in 2020. SA Rugby said in a statement that ticketing details will be announced in due course. ’Very disappointing’ as Cape Town Sevens cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux welcomed the announcement and said that the rugby fraternity had been waiting for confirmation of the event, which is the a highlight on the South African sporting calender.

“The Cape Town Sevens has delivered a world-class event for spectators and players alike since we moved the tournament to Cape Town Stadium in 2015,” said Roux.

“We are working very hard to ensure the same high standards and expectations are met this year, given the changed environment and expected pandemic guidelines that will apply.”

The condensed 2021 World Series includes five women’s and four men’s rounds and kicks off in Paris with back-to-back women’s tournaments on two weekends in May, before the teams set sail for the Olympic Games, scheduled for Tokyo in July.

WATCH: Blitzboks Kok adapting to training at home during Covid-19 pandemic

The World Series will then recommence with men’s events in Singapore (29-30 October), followed by joint men’s and women’s events in Hong Kong (5-7 November), Dubai (3-4 December) and finally in Cape Town (10-12 December).

🚨 Mark your calendars! The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series is back!#HSBC7s 🏉 pic.twitter.com/WxcyG6VbnW — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 3, 2021

Detailed discussions are continuing with London and Vancouver on the viability of hosting men’s events in the window following the Olympic Games and prior to the HSBC Singapore Sevens in October and further updates to the schedule will be given when available.

Roux said the 2021 season would be a taxing one on players and administrators and applauded World Rugby's efforts in this regard.

"We have seen the disruptions caused by Covid-19 in the last year and it was not easy to get all the moving parts together, especially as the postponed Olympic Games also impacted on the normal planning,” added Roux.

“Credit must go to those involved to make sure that we will not only have a World Series, but also one that could finish on an absolute high here in Cape Town.

"We saw a very good appetite for the dual format of the tournament in 2019 and I am convinced that the same will apply this December. The fact that we will be the final tournament of the series will add to the excitement and drama that is so closely associated with sevens rugby.“

IOL Sport