Last chance to win Rugby World Cup Sevens tickets with Klipdrift, Gwijo Squad

Cape Town - The Gwijo Squad will play a massive role in drumming up support for the Blitzboks as they prepare to host the Rugby World Cup Sevens from 9-11 September in Cape Town. The vocal group of supporters - the Gwijo Squad as they are known - have joined forces with official partners of the Rugby World Cup Sevens, Klipdrift, and are offering the public a chance to win tickets to join them in the Klipdrift Golden Section.

Fans who will be part of this experience, can expect enormous excitement in the stands, led of course, by Gwijo songs and celebratory dances during the games. For the rest of the supporters, the Gwijo Squad wants them to join in the cheers, be it in the stands or as they walk through the stadium precinct from time to time. To stand a chance to be part of these memorable moments, fans have to stay tuned to Klipdrift’s social media pages and website and look out for the opportunity to enter the competition to win tickets.

“The Gwijo Squad are such a vibe. They really bring the essence of South African home-grown flavour into a stadium environment and we are really happy to have them join us in creating gold moments between fans at the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022,” Klipdrift marketing manager Fred Leclezio said. Fans can enter the Klipdrift “Go for Gold” Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 competition to win one of three trips for them and three friends to watch the tournament live in Cape Town. The competition closes 31 August. As well as VIP event experiences to be hosted at Klipdrift fan parks nationally during the tournament, throughout the campaign, various merchandise and memorabilia are also up for grabs.

* To stand a chance to win the tickets or fan park experiences, fans should purchase the rugby-themed Klipdrift Export Special Edition bottle or other participating Klipdrift products and enter via QR code on promotional material or at www.klipdrift.co.za. * Entries are open and close on 30 September, with the grand prize competition closing on 31 August. Winners will be announced soon. The remainder of the prizes will be distributed for the full period of the campaign until 30 September. IOL Sport