Olympic qualification on the line for Blitzboks in Toulouse and London Sevens tournaments

Johannesburg — The Blitzboks have an extremely important fortnight coming up, one which will dictate how, when and if they qualify for the Olympic Games next year.
The South Africans are currently seventh in the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Series on 106 points, and if they wish to automatically qualify for the Paris Games, they must finish the season no lower than fifth, which is currently occupied by Australia six points ahead.
Moreover, the Blitzboks must also leapfrog not only the Aussies, but also the Samoans, who are a place above them on 111 points. France, currently in fourth — the final Olympic qualification berth — participation at the Games is already secured, due to their host status.
The next two weekends then – in Toulouse and then the season-ending event in London – affords the team an opportunity to collect a healthy bounty of points, secure qualification, and build towards the Games in 2024 after a tough season on the circuit.
Failure to secure qualification through the Sevens Series, will force the Blitzboks to seek progression through an African qualification tournament, which is scheduled to start at the end of May.
Despite this pressure, Blitzboks captain Siviwe Soyizwapi — who will be playing in his 50th tournament — was confident on Monday that the adversity will only aid the team.
“I am grateful that we have a massive job at hand during my 50th tournament, as it will take most of the emotion out of it,” he said via a SA Rugby statement.
“People should know by now the Springbok Sevens team is one that loves pressure and responds to that. We like it tough, we are better in those situations, and that is what makes us who we are.”
Soyizwapi will join an illustrious group of South Africans that have played 50 tournaments-plus, including greats like Chris Dry, Kyle Brown, Frankie Horn, Cecil Africa, Philip Snyman, Justin Geduld and Werner Kok. Upon reflection, the 30 year-old — who has 225 World Series matches and scored 149 tries — explained it was a proud honour to have represented the country since 2016.
“To share something special like a 50th tournament with all those who have paved the way makes me proud and very humble,” Soyizwapi said.
IOL Sport