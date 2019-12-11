The Blitzboks brought more glory to South Africa last week when they clinched the Dubai Sevens title. They beat New Zealand 15-0 in the Cup final, having seen off Argentina and Samoa in the quarter- and semi-final respectively.

It was the seventh Dubai title for the South Africans, eclipsing Fiji’s record of six tournament wins in the desert.

Now they’ve arrived in the Mother City for this weekend’s Cape Town Sevens, where they have been drawn in Pool A against Japan (Friday, 8.03pm), Fiji (Saturday, 1.51pm) and USA (Saturday, 8.03pm).

But while the Cape Town Stadium is set for another spectacular party over the three days, there is also the bigger picture of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where the Blitzboks have some unfinished business after they had to settle for a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.