Blitzboks coach Neil Powell is thrilled about the prospect of Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe rejoining the sevens set-up for the 2020 Olympics. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA
While the Cape Town Stadium is set for another spectacular party over the three days, there is also the bigger picture of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that Blitzboks coach Neil Powell must prepare for. Photo: Ashfak Mohamed
The Blitzboks brought more glory to South Africa last week when they clinched the Dubai Sevens title.

They beat New Zealand 15-0 in the Cup final, having seen off Argentina and Samoa in the quarter- and semi-final respectively.

It was the seventh Dubai title for the South Africans, eclipsing Fiji’s record of six tournament wins in the desert.

Now they’ve arrived in the Mother City for this weekend’s Cape Town Sevens, where they have been drawn in Pool A against Japan (Friday, 8.03pm), Fiji (Saturday, 1.51pm) and USA (Saturday, 8.03pm).

But while the Cape Town Stadium is set for another spectacular party over the three days, there is also the bigger picture of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where the Blitzboks have some unfinished business after they had to settle for a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell will hope that his team can emulate their display in Dubai at the Cape Town Sevens. Photo: Ashfak Mohamed
Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell sat down with Independent Media’s Cape Regional Sports Co-Ordinator Ashfak Mohamed to discuss last week’s success, as well as the exciting prospect of Springbok World Cup star Cheslin Kolbe rejoining the Blitzboks next year.

