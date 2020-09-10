Popular Simiyu in the Kenya Sevens hotseat for second time

JOHANNESBURG - The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Innocent Simiyu as the head coach of the Kenya sevens team.

The appointment of Simiyu comes after an intensive interview process last month in which he topped a short list of four candidates which included Dennis Mwanja, Paul Murunga and Nick Wakley.

KRU said in a statement: “Following a KRU board meeting on September 1, we would like to confirm Simiyu as the Head Coach having attained top marks in the interview.

“The panel had Thomas Odundo, KRU acting CEO, Paul Feeney, former Kenya sevens head coach Peter Harding and World Rugby High Performance consultant.”

According to KRU “Pertinent issues arising from the Paris 2018 tournament” were discussed with Simiyu, and both parties have agreed on an approach to ensure the team keeps improving.