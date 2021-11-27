Rock-solid Blitzboks cruise into Dubai Sevens semi-finals

The Blitzboks cruised past their Pool C opposition on Day One, beating Ireland, Japan and Great Britain to reach Saturday's quarter-final.

Cape Town - The Blitzboks beat Australia 29-5 in their quarter-final meeting at the Dubai Sevens on Saturday to set up a semi-final against Argentina.

While Australia had the upper hand in terms of possession for much of the game, the Blitzboks’ defence held up, while their clinical execution paid off.

Tries by JC Pretorius and captain Siviwe Soyizwapi gave the Springbok Sevens side a 12-point lead in the first half, with Australia running in their solitary try on the stroke of half time through Henry Hutchinson.

In the second half, Soyizwapi and Selvyn Davids ran in two more, while debutant Tiaan Pretorius was also rewarded for a brilliant piece of play with his maiden try.