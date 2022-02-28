Tickets fly off the ‘cyber shelves’ for Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

Cape Town — Springbok Sevens captain Siviwe Soyizwapi says he can’t wait to experience the atmosphere that will hit Cape Town Stadium when the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 kicks off in September. It will be the first senior rugby World Cup to be hosted in South Africa in 27 years, and with the Mother City last having hosted a Sevens event back in 2019, it should come as no surprise that the three-day spectacular — which will take place from 9-11 September — is one that is hugely anticipated.

SA Rugby announced on Monday that tickets flew off Ticketmaster’s “cyber shelves”, with a total of 23,817 purchased by FNB clients as part of their early bird partnership with the tournament, while another 36,183 were snatched up in the first six hours after public sales opened at 9am Monday morning. Of these, 23,247 were purchased in the first hour. The Rugby World Cup Sevens trophies, accompanied by Blitzboks Ronald Brown and Siviwe Soyizwapi, visited the IOL office on Monday afternoon. Photo: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Soyizwapi was not at all surprised by how quickly fans reacted. “That’s amazing news if it does happen (in front of a capacity crowd). I think when it comes the event in Cape Town, it always sells out so quickly. I think the record is 24 hours (for Day Three tickets being sold out). I’m really not surprised as to how quickly the tickets are going,” the skipper said during the Rugby World Cup Sevens trophy tour to the Independent Media offices.

“I think the Cape Town community and South Africa in general have been hungry to get out and get back into stadiums. So we are really excited to be back in that atmosphere.” Another Blitzbok talent who can’t wait to get onto the game’s biggest stage is Ronald Brown. The 26-year-old was about to make his sevens debut in in 2019 when he was suddenly diagnosed with cancer, this forced him to put his career on hold as he recovered.

He made his Blitzbok debut at the Olympics last year, featuring in a difficult campaign which was disrupted by an extended Covid quarantine. Since then, he more than made up for lost time as he was named the 2021 Springbok Sevens Player of the Year. Now, he’s looking forward to the World Cup.

“It’s definitely going to be something special. As a young boy I always used to come to Cape Town and watch the Sevens. Just the thought of turning out and not just sitting in the stands is giving me goosebumps,” Brown said. “It will definitely be special. It’s in front of our home crowd and that brings out a different fight in you. I am so excited.” Soyizwapi, who will be in contention for the next tournament in Singapore in April after suffering an injury in the first match of the Malaga tournament while scoring his 13th try of the season, added: “I’m so excited, the last time we played in Cape Town was two years ago. Looking at those days of Level 5 lockdown and the restrictions going up and down and then being lifted, that whole journey has just been tough and it didn’t give us the opportunity to play in Cape Town, so it’s going to be massive,” Soyizwapi said.

“It’s going to be so special, I’m really excited to be in front of our home crowd again. The biggest thing is keeping our feet on the ground. Yes, it’s been going well, we are playing well and we are winning. There is a lot of hype around the team, but we’re going to need to stay humble and focus on what we need to do, that doesn’t change.