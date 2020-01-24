Visser missed out on the World Sevens Series opener back in December, but he did travel to Dubai as a member of the SA Rugby Sevens Academy, a group that featured the likes of Branco du Preez, Cecil Afrika, Werner Kok and Angelo Davids and went on to win the International Invitational tournament.
All those players are part of the squad for the Hamilton leg, and Visser, who admitted that missing out on the opening leg of the 2019/20 Series was disappointing, is looking forward to making the most of his opportunities in the third tournament of the season.
“We all know that 2020 will be a tough year in that regard as coach Neil Powell wanted to give the wider group an opportunity to stake a claim for the final squad that will go to the Olympics,” said Visser.
“Not to be part of the first squad for Dubai was disappointing, but only mentally. Physically, I was still on the field with like likes of Branco, Cecil, Werner and Angelo, which demanded that you give your best.