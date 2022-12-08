Sharks harness Springbok fire power for Harlequins Champions Cup test

This is more like it! A power-packed Sharks team has been picked for their debut in the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday, against Harlequins, with Siya Kolisi back as captain and Eben Etzebeth joining Gerbrandt Grobler in the second row. It is much a more solid, better-balanced Sharks team that has Vincent Tshituka moving back to No 7 flank from lock and Werner Kok returning from injury to replace Marnus Potgieter on the right wing.

It is a strong loose trio that is completed by rising star Phepsi Buthelezi at No 8 while the tight five is ominously strong — Springboks Ox Nche and Bongi Mbonambi comprise the front row along with strongman Carlu Sadie. Kolisi is captain of the Sharks for the first time because of the unavailability of the usual captain Thomas du Toit, who was suspended after being red-carded against England a few weeks back. The midfield is once again Ben Tapuia and Francois Venter, with former Wallaby Tapuai being preferred to former Bok Rohan Janse van Rensburg, who is on the bench.

There are other Boks on the bench in Notshe, Nuthuko Mchunu and Grant Williams. Sharks: 15 Boeta Chamberlain 14 Werner Kok 13 Francois Venter 12 Ben Tapuai 11 Makazole Mapimpi 10 Curwin Bosch 9 Jaden Hendrikse 8 Phepsi Buthelezi 7 Vincent Tshituka 6 Siya Kolisi (capt) 5 Gerbrant Grobler 4 Eben Etzebeth 3 Carlu Sadie 2 Dan Jooste 1 Ox Nche. Substitutes: Dan Jooste, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Khutha Mchunu, Hyron Andrews, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Grant Williams, Lionel Cronje, Rohan Janse van Rensburg

