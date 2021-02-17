Siya Kolisi’s move to the Sharks is official

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Siya Kolisi has made his move to the Sharks official. The Durban based side confirmed via their social media accounts that the Springbok captain had finally signed on the dotted line. WP Rugby confirmed on Sunday morning that they had come to an agreement to release Kolisi from his contract early after a fee had been paid, leaving him open to talk to the Sharks. Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee says they are so happy to have a player of Kolisi’s calibre joining the team “We are delighted to welcome Siya and his family to the Cell C Sharks. We pride ourselves on being a family unit who support and treat each other unbelievably well and a player of Siya’s pedigree is a welcomed addition to the team.

It's official! Siyamthanda Kolisi joins The Cell C Sharks family 🦈#OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/wjroIcqFcM — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) February 17, 2021

“He is a class act and undoubtedly a great ambassador for the game and is someone whom our young players will certainly draw inspiration from. We are confident that Siya will fit in seamlessly into our team environment and will thrive with the unique culture that we have in Durban.”

Meanwhile Kolisi says the Sharks is just the team he envisioned playing for.

“I bought into the vision of The Sharks immediately – the energy around the club, the management set-up, the squad and the potential for success was so strong.

“I have always had a desire to be the best, and play with the best, to reach my potential on-and-off the field, and this move is just another step in maximising what I can achieve within my career.

“This is a very exciting new chapter for me and my loved ones, and one I am embracing fully. I arrive with a commitment to give this team everything I have, and I’m thankful to The Sharks for the opportunity.

We can’t wait to see what Durban has to offer.”

IOL Sport