Faf de Klerk is looking forward to the Rugby World Cup. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

AUCKLAND – It is 50 days out to the historic 2019 Rugby World Cup kick-off in Japan. However, Springbok supporters will have to wait an extra day to go before their team start their campaign with a blockbuster Group B match against defending champions, the All Blacks.

The Test between the Boks and the All Blacks – only their fifth RWC encounter – takes place on Saturday 21 September at the International Stadium in Yokohama. The two Southern Hemisphere giants have each won two of their four RWC encounters.

The #50DTG celebrations were marked on Thursday at a special trophy tour event in Tokyo Station – one of the world’s busiest commuter hubs through which up to 800,000 people pass every day – with the iconic Webb Ellis Cup the star attraction.

Rugby’s greatest trophy is travelling the length and breadth of Japan, inspiring a whole new generation of rugby fans. Since its arrival, the Webb Ellis Cup has travelled 10,000 km throughout the Land of the Rising Sun, engaging more than 100,000 people.

The Springboks are currently in Auckland, New Zealand, where they are busy with preparations for their final Castle Lager Rugby Championship match against Argentina. The match against the Pumas takes place next Saturday, 10 August in Salta.

“It’s just 50 days to go now before the start of the RWC2019 in Japan, the first RWC tournament to be staged in Asia,” said Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane.

The nippy Faf de Klerk added: “The RWC2019 tournament promises to be a special rugby spectacle, with almost two million tickets sold for the 48 matches.”

Bok midfielder Lukhanyo Am said: “South Africans will be able to watch all 20 teams, including the Springboks, and each of the 48 games live on SuperSport.”

African News Agency (ANA)