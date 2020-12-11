A special Springbok jersey for a special British and Irish Lions tour

JOHANNESBURG - A special jersey for a special occasion. The Springboks will next year run out against the British and Irish Lions wearing a unique commemorative jersey in their three Test-match series against the best players from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. “Lions tours come around only every 12 years, so we thought it appropriate to create a jersey that is indisputably unique,” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux in a statement. “It will be worn by the team on only three occasions and we wanted to make it memorable and special for the players and hopefully this unique rendering of Springbok green – in conjunction with the badge – will do exactly that.” ALSO READ: World Rugby names three Springboks in Team of the Decade

Sporting a mix of classic design, and modern sensibilities, the Asics designed jersey will also feature an enlarged crest, detailed by a 3D logo and harkening back to traditional rugby jerseys of old. MTN, meanwhile, will once again be the main sponsor for the fourth year running, and their logo will take pride of place on the front of the jersey.

The Lions will start their tour build-up against Japan at Murrayfield before traveling to South Africa where the tour will kick-off against the Stormers on July 3.

After a meze platter of appetizers, the main course against the Boks will start with the first Test on July 24 at FNB Stadium. A week later the two sides will clash again at Cape Town Stadium with the third and final Test scheduled from August 7 at Emirates Airline Park.

