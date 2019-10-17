TOKYO – South Africa would not be "one dimensional" and try to just bludgeon a rampant Japan side into submission in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final on Sunday, according to Springboks forwards coach Matt Proudfoot.
Japan have played an up-tempo game that has combined exceptional skill execution at a blistering speed with a punishing and frenetic defensive line to advance to their first appearance in the last eight.
The Springboks, however, have arguably the largest and best-drilled pack at the tournament, which should provide them with a perfect opportunity to attack the smaller Japanese team at the set piece and also smash over the gain line.
But former Scotland international Proudfoot said the Springboks would not be relying on just raw muscle and heft to suppress the tournament hosts and would continue to mix up their game.
"I think if you have watched how we have played through the World Cup you will see the way we will play," Proudfoot said. "If you think it's going to be one dimensional... (well) you've seen our evolution, it has changed, it has progressed."