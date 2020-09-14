Blow for Springboks as Handre Pollard is ’absent for several months’
CAPE TOWN - Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard will miss the Rugby Championship after rupturing his knee ligaments during a French Top 14 match, his club Montpellier confirmed on Monday.
In a media release, Montpellier said Pollard had torn his anterior cruciate ligaments and would be on the sidelines “for several months”.
“Following last Friday night's match between against Racing 92, the club can confirm the absence for several months of Handré Pollard because of ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments,” the club said in a statement.
“We wish him a quick recovery.”
Pollard is the latest Springbok plying his trade in Europe to suffer a serious injury.
RG Snyman suffered a serious knee injury while playing for Munster, while other World Cup-winning locks Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager are also on the sidelines
Veteran flyhalf Elton Jantjies is likely wear the No 10 jersey if the Springboks participate in the Rugby Championship in Australia later this year.
Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch, who was having a top Super Rugby season before the suspension Covid-19 outbreak, and the Stormers’ Damian Willemse are the other two locally based options, while Robert du Preez has been playing regularly in England.
