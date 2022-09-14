Bok coach ‘80 percent sure’ Lukhanyo Am, Handre Pollard are out of end-of-year tour

Cape Town – Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has confirmed that star centre Lukhanyo Am and flyhalf Handre Pollard are unlikely to feature on the November tour to Europe. The two senior players sustained injuries during the Rugby Championship in recent weeks, and missed out on the historic 24-8 victory over the Wallabies in Sydney a few weeks ago – their first win against Australia Down Under since 2013.

Story continues below Advertisement

Both players sustained knee injuries in the previous week’s 25-17 defeat in Adelaide, and were sent to their respective clubs (Am to the Sharks and Pollard to Leicester Tigers). It was initially hoped that they would be ready for the four-match European tour against France, Ireland, Italy and England, but now they are set to miss that trip as well. At least hooker Bongi Mbonambi should be firing in time for the Irish Test in Dublin on November 5 – if he isn’t already playing against Argentina next weekend in Durban.

“I am not 100% sure in terms of what date their (Am and Pollard) return to training and play would be. But they are out for the Rugby Championship, and I think they are out for the end-of-year tour as well … ” Bok coach Nienaber said during the team announcement press conference on Tuesday. “But that, I am not 100% sure – but I would say I am 80% sure. “We got Bongi in (for the Buenos Aires Test) to have a look at him and see if he is available to play next week. But we won’t risk him at all if he is not 100% fit and ready to go.”

Story continues below Advertisement

What complicates matters with Pollard’s absence in particular is the Elton Jantjies situation. The former Lions star was sent home from Argentina on Sunday following newspaper reports of an alleged affair with Bok team dietitian Zeenat Simjee, who also returned to South Africa. It is unclear if Jantjies will be brought back for the Durban Test, after SA Rugby said in a statement on Sunday that “no team protocols were breached, but the individuals are returning to South Africa to attend to these personal reports and to eliminate any distractions to the team’s preparations for the Test against Argentina”. Damian Willemse produced an excellent performance at No 10 against Australia in Sydney, and has been retained for the Buenos Aires encounter.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nienaber confirmed that Frans Steyn will be the flyhalf back-up off the bench, while Jesse Kriel continues at outside centre in Am’s absence. The Bok coach added that those squad members who haven’t had much game time this year will turn out for their United Rugby Championship teams and overseas clubs after the Durban Test, while some players currently in South Africa could join the squad next week as well – Stormers No 8 Evan Roos and Sharks tighthead Thomas du Toit could be among those who may be recalled. “We only arrive in Durban on Monday morning, probably at the hotel at three ’o clock or five ’o clock. So, I think just from a practical point of view, it will be very difficult to get somebody in who hasn’t been with the squad – who doesn’t know the calls and who is not completely in our head in terms of what we are trying to do,” Nienaber said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“But guys who have been in our squad, definitely. It would be much easier for them to slot in. But someone completely new, it would be difficult. “It’s great that the URC is starting again, as the players who haven’t played much for us will fall in straight with their clubs, like our international players. “Guys with low game minutes, it would be great if they can get some minutes under their belt before we go on the end-of-year tour.”