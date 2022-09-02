Bok lock stocks cannot just rely on Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager all the time

Cape Town — While Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made a few changes to the team in some matches this year, one constant throughout 2022 has been Eben Etzebeth. The 30-year-old lock even played with the ‘B team’ in the second Wales Test in Bloemfontein, though to be fair, that was mainly to ensure that he is able to earn his 100th Test cap on home soil at the Cape Town Stadium the following week.

But the fact remains that Etzebeth has featured in all six matches this year. And considering the struggles of the Bok side, it would not be a surprise if he even lines up against Argentina in the two Rugby Championship encounters in Buenos Aires and Durban later this month. That is when Nienaber is expected to give many fringe players some game-time, so one would expect Etzebeth to take a breather. But stranger things have happened… The man himself doesn’t seem like he wants to take a break. He said at a news conference just last week that he wants to be on the pitch as much as possible.

“I don’t want to rest! I want to play every game for the Boks. So, hopefully coach Jacques will continue to pick me! My body feels good, and I still feel young,” the new Sharks signing said. “We do have plans during the week, if a guy has played a lot, to swap out of training here and there. But I am happy to play.” Of course, some stalwarts such as Etzebeth would want to be part of every game — and he is again at No 4 against the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday (kickoff 11.35am SA time ) — but sometimes that is where the coach needs to step in.

It is not worth taking a risk and running such an important figure into the ground just a year before the World Cup. Etzebeth must be managed carefully over the next 12 months to ensure that he is in optimum shape for France 2023. The same goes for his lock partner Lood de Jager, who was the best Bok on the park in the 25-17 defeat in Adelaide last week. De Jager is the line-out organiser, and his contributions around the pitch on attack and defence will be vital at the World Cup next year. But he has had a lot of game-time this year, and should also sit out the Argentina Tests at least.

Equally important is that Nienaber needs to grow depth in the second row. Franco Mostert is the only other established lock in the squad, and it doesn’t help matters that he is packing down at blindside flank in the Sydney Test. He should be the back-up to De Jager, and needs to get more action as a No 5 for the rest of the year, especially with someone like RG Snyman still out injured. The next No 5 in the national set-up is Marvin Orie, but he was released from the group after the Wales series and is currently doing United Rugby Championship pre-season training with the Stormers.

He should also be brought back for the Argentina games. Crucially, Salmaan Moerat is the only other realistic No 4 lock who can cover for Etzebeth, but he hasn’t had much time on the field either this year. What if, horrors of horrors, Etzebeth is injured just before the World Cup next year? The Boks need Moerat to be ready to be the enforcer in the pack.