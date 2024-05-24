Cape Town you’re up! How to get your hands on Springboks vs All Blacks tickets

SA Rugby and WP Rugby have finally released information about ticket sales for the much-anticipated Rugby Championship Test between the Springboks and the All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium. Tickets for the match will go on sale on June 19, following next week’s public registration process from May 27 to June 9.

Tickets will cost between R250 for a Category G ticket and R3 500 for a Category A ticket. According to a statement, a ticket ballot process will be conducted “to ensure a fair process as well as to reduce the number of secondary re-sales, ticket fraud, and illegally counterfeited tickets, with various physical- and digital safety controls to be put in place.” “A ticket ballot is used by many sporting bodies across the world; and is the fairest way of giving people a chance to purchase tickets. This system will also reduce the number of frustrated customers stuck in the queue for what will be a high-demand event,” SA Rugby said via the statement.

Registration of interest is an entry into the ticket ballot and does not automatically secure your tickets, but a place in the draw; successful applicants randomly selected from the draw will be invited to purchase up to four (4) tickets per customer on a first-come, first-served basis. All registrations are treated equally, so it does not matter when in the registration window you complete the process, but only one registration per customer will go into the draw. What you need to know: * Registration of interest via Ticketmaster will take place from 27 May to 9 June.

* The Ticketmaster registration link will be published on Ticketmaster.co.za, thestormers.com, wprugby.com, and the relevant social media channels when registration opens on May 27. * Successful applicants randomly drawn through the ticket ballot process will receive an email by June 17 with a unique, secured link and password to purchase tickets on June 19 through Ticketmaster. * Each link and password will allow you the chance to purchase a maximum of four tickets per customer and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis from available inventory. Please note that those who receive a link are not guaranteed tickets.

* To purchase Tickets on Ticketmaster, you need to register a Ticketmaster account at Ticketmaster.co.za. * Only tickets purchased from Ticketmaster will be valid for entry to the match. * Fans are strongly advised against purchasing tickets from Viagogo. These tickets are unlawfully resold for multiple times the face value and are not legitimate tickets. Should you purchase these tickets you may be denied entry into the venue, and you will not be entitled to a refund.

* This event will utilise Digital Tickets that are encrypted and tied to individual Ticketmaster accounts, greatly reducing the risk of ticket fraud from stolen or illegally counterfeited tickets. * Ticket Transfer will be made available 30 days before the event day. Ticket Transfer is a convenient, simple and free way to safely and securely send Digital Tickets to friends and family before the event, straight from your Ticketmaster account to theirs, and can be done on your desktop or mobile. * For safety & security reasons, the barcode of your Digital Ticket will only display three days before the Test match.

Category A: R3 500 Category B: R3 000

Category C: R2 500 Category D: R2 000 Category E: R850

Category F: R450 Category G: R250 What about Stormers season ticket holders? 2023/24 season ticket holders will automatically be issued new Digital Tickets and do not need to register their interest. No further payment is required and the current physical season ticket cards will not be in use for this match. Season ticket holders will be contacted directly with clear instructions about the process for securing tickets to this match.