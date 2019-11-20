CAPE TOWN – World champions South Africa will play two home tests against Scotland in July before hosting Tier 2 side Georgia for the first time.
The Springboks will welcome the Scots on July 4 and 11, before playing Georgia a week later, South African Rugby said on its website on Wednesday.
The venues for the matches have yet to be announced as the Boks entertain Scotland for the first time in six years in what will be the first games for their as yet unnamed new coach.
